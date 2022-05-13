Tanveer seeks conformation of AJK based technical institutions set up under TEVTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) : consultant for Technical Education Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government Sabina Ahmed on Friday called on AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in the Federal metropolis and discussed various issues related to technical education in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM while underlining the importance of skill development across the state said that technical institutions established under TEVTA should be conformed in line with modern practices and requirements, said a press release.

He also directed the authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive policy in that regard and submit a report within a week.

The PM said that practical steps were required to be taken for skill development in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Reiterating his government's commitment to further empower the technical institutions the PM said that given the role skilled labour has been playing in the development of societies there was dire need to work on technical institutions within the state.

"Had technical education been included in government educational institutions, the AJK would have been self-sufficient in skilled labour today", the PM said, adding that technical education must be made a part of curriculum. Capacity building of institutions was also his government's priority, he added.

"Our priority is to provide employment within the region and government will utilize all its resources to enhance and polish the skills of skilled people in the relevant field", the PM said.