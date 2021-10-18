UrduPoint.com

Targeted Subsidy Programme To Be Operational From Next Month: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:17 PM

Targeted subsidy programme to be operational from next month: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce details of targeted subsidy programme in few days and the people would start getting relief through the programme from next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce details of targeted subsidy programme in few days and the people would start getting relief through the programme from next month.

He said the government was also reducing the Sales Tax on cooking oil from 17% to 8.5%, customs duty from Rs 1000 per tonne to Rs 5000 per ton besides completely withdrawing the 2% additional customs duty that would help easing the cooking oil price in Pakistan by around Rs 50 per kilo.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the world was passing through a critical period of extremely high commodity prices and Pakistan was no exception.

The situation might remain same till March 2022, however as per projection of the international experts the prices of the commodities might start receding to normal level from March to June next year, Asad Umar said.

He said the prices of petroleum products and other commodities were still low in Pakistan compared to other regional countries mainly due to smart lock down policy during COVID-19.

He said the COVID pandemic had badly affected the big economies including US, China, UK and other developed countries where the economic growth went down by over 10%.

Rejecting the perception that per-capita income in other countries especially in India and Bangladesh was higher therefore their purchasing power is also good, Asad Umar pointed out that poverty rate in Pakistan was far lower compared to India and Bangladesh which meant that the purchasing power in Pakistan was comparatively better.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Asad Umar Bangladesh China Oil Same Price United Kingdom March June From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

4 minutes ago
 Quetta blast leaves ten people injured

Quetta blast leaves ten people injured

10 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Monday

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Sudan Should Not Become New Hotbed of ..

Lavrov Says Sudan Should Not Become New Hotbed of Conflicts in Africa

2 minutes ago
 EU Exported Over 1Bln COVID-19 Shots Globally - Ch ..

EU Exported Over 1Bln COVID-19 Shots Globally - Chief Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Russia Suspends Work of NATO Information Office in ..

Russia Suspends Work of NATO Information Office in Moscow - Lavrov

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.