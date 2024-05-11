Taxila Police nabs ‘Jehanzaib Gang’

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) In a swift operation, Taxila Police on Saturday apprehended the notorious “Jehanzaib Gang,” a criminal syndicate embroiled in a spree of robberies, dacoities, and street crimes.

According to police sources, the gang’s nefarious activities had cast a shadow over the area, leaving residents on edge and after getting the information, Police launched a raid and arrested the culprits .

The key players in this criminal drama include Umar, Wali Muhammad, Salam Khan, and the enigmatic ring leader, Jehanzaib.

During the raid, Police recovered a staggering booty worth Rs 0.6 million, six mobile phones and weapons used in their illicit endeavors.

