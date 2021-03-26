TDCP, Discover Pakistan TV sign MoU to promote tourism in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Discover Pakistan HD TV to promote tourism in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Discover Pakistan HD TV to promote tourism in Punjab.

According to official sources here, Discover Pakistan TV offered that it would allocate its air time for promotion of tourism besides playing an important role for highlighting culture of Pakistan and Punjab among people.

TDCP thanked Discover Pakistan TV and offered them to make a documentary of the projects which Tourism department was working on and to broadcast it on their channel.

Discover TV would be provided tourism facilities at all tourism points of TDCP.

MoU was signed by TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar and Discover Pakistan TV Chief Executive Officer Kaiser Rafique.

