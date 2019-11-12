Teacher issued notice for performing security duty in JUI-F sit-in

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a notice to Afsari Muhammad Qari, teacher at GHS Dogar Central Khurram, who is performing duties as security in-charge at the sit-in of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Islamabad while cancelling his leaves.

Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash, in a statement on Tuesday, said the tribal districts had a shortage of teachers while Afsari Qari was taking part in a political activity instead of focusing on educating the children.

It was unfortunate for a teacher to be the security incharge at a political sit-in, he added.

Ziaullah Bangash said Afsari Qari would be terminated if he did not report to the school within seven days. The education department came to know about his active involvement in the political sit-in through social media, he added.

He directed all the district education officers to keep teachers away from political activities in their districts.

