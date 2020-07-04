UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Drowned In River

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:26 PM

Teenager drowned in river

A 16-year-old boy drowned in River Sindh while taking bath yesterday evening, rescuers said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A 16-year-old boy drowned in River Sindh while taking bath yesterday evening, rescuers said.

Muhammad Nadir was taking bath at river's side located near Iqbal Chowk Lund Patafi, tehsil Jitoi.

As he accidentally slipped and drowned in the river.

Rescue team rushed to the spot to search out the body. However it had yet to fish out the body as search operation was continued. The deceased was stated to be resident of tehsil Jitoi, district Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Sindh Bath Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Smart lockdown strategy of Prime Minister success ..

5 minutes ago

White House to Hold Interviews With Pentagon Offic ..

5 minutes ago

Donation of 100 ventilators symbolizes Pak-US part ..

6 minutes ago

Asad, Afzal visit IHITC

6 minutes ago

Seven Officers Injured Dispersing Unauthorized Par ..

6 minutes ago

Man injures wife, mother-in-law over refusal of re ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.