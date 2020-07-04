Teenager drowned in river

A 16-year-old boy drowned in River Sindh while taking bath yesterday evening, rescuers said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A 16-year-old boy drowned in River Sindh while taking bath yesterday evening, rescuers said.

Muhammad Nadir was taking bath at river's side located near Iqbal Chowk Lund Patafi, tehsil Jitoi.

As he accidentally slipped and drowned in the river.

Rescue team rushed to the spot to search out the body. However it had yet to fish out the body as search operation was continued. The deceased was stated to be resident of tehsil Jitoi, district Muzaffargarh.