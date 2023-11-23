Open Menu

Terrorist Killed, Two Civilian Children Martyred In Tank Terror Attack

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Terrorist killed, two civilian children martyred in Tank terror attack

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Two civilian children were martyred and a terrorist was killed in exchange of fire between the security forces and unknown terrorists on Azamabad road here Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the security forces and Tank police were heading towards Azamabad village to conduct a search operation on the basis of secret information when unknown terrorists, hiding along the road side, opened indiscriminate firing at the security forces. Resultantly, two civilian children including Muhammad Noman son of Ghafoor Shah and Asmat Ullah son of Mehmood Shah residents of Azamabad were martyred.

The police and security forces retaliated and given a forceful response in which a terrorist was killed. The police also recovered a Kalashnikov, nine magazines, two hand grenades, explosive material and a motorcycle from the dead terrorist.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Tank for legal formalities.

The identity of the killed terrorist could not be ascertained yet.

The police have launched a search operation in the area for search of terrorists.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Dead Firing Terrorist Fire Police Exchange Road Tank From

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

1 hour ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

2 hours ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

4 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

18 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

18 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan