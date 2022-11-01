UrduPoint.com

Tezgam Fire Victims Anniversary Observed In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Tezgam fire victims anniversary observed in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :3rd death anniversary of the Tezgam fire victims was observed here on Monday.

According to a handout, On 31 October 2019, Pakistan Railways' Tezgam passenger train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, resulting in at least 75 passengers' deaths.

The train accident was the deadliest in Pakistan since 2005 when the Ghotki rail crash killed more than 100 people.

In this connection a memorial ceremony was jointly organized by the District administration, Aiwan-e-Sahafat Mirpurkhas and Social activist Haji Chaudhry Nizam Aarain to honour martyrs of the train incident.

On the occasion, the DC said Martyrs of Tezgam could not forget who were travelling to participate in their religious and spiritual congregation.

