ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Rukusna Manzoor, the first lady attendant at PSO filling station near Foreign Office in the Federal capital said on Wednesday has strongly advocated self-reliance for women and called upon them to come forward and participate in all walks of life with courage and bravery to realize their empowerment. Talking to APP here Wednesday, she said that women have bright prospects in the male dominated petroleum sector particularly as attendants at their local filling stations.

She told that as sole bread earner of her family, she was facing numerous challenges and choosing such a unique type of profession was the result of her aptitude which was not easy task to do. She asked the women to make their own destinies. Rukusna said, if I had sat at home, I would have had no future and added that she worked hard and successfully made career in a challenging field.

If I have to change my life, I must have to begin with myself. I'm not going to accept defeat, I will fight and there was no looking back now, she added.

She told that it was very difficult for her to meet here essential expenditures of her six member family with four kids and sick husband in meager salary. She said that it was important for every woman to participate in all sectors to make herself economically independent by living decent life with honor. She added that she was proud of herself for being a symbol of hope as the country's only female filling station attendant. Rukusna Manzoor said that she had always received public encouragement for choosing male dominated profession and term her a role model for other women.