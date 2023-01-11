UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Comments Regarding Appointment Of President PNC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 08:38 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks comments regarding appointment of president PNC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to submit its comments through only one lawyer in case pertaining to the appointment of its president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to submit its comments through only one lawyer in case pertaining to the appointment of its president.

Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case regarding the appointment of PNC Shazia Sobia.

Assistant Attorney General Imran Farooq, NA's Standing Council Hazrat Younis, Zia ur Rehman and Ali Nawaz Kharal appeared before the court on behalf of PNC.

The court instructed the PNC to present only one lawyer for comments on next hearing.

