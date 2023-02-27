The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt plea against PEMRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday terminated a contempt of court petition against PEMRA with regard to audios leak matter.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani declared the case as non-maintainable and instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum.

The petition was filed by a citizen Mehak Ali through her lawyer Naeemul Hassan. The court asked that how a contempt of court proceeding could be lodged when the petitioner was not an affecttee.

Justice Kayani remarked that the petitioner should have filed application to Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) instead of the IHC.

After this, the court dismissed the case.