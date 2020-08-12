Theater Wallay To Screen "This Stained Dawn"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Art group Theater Wallay will be screening their international stage play "This Stained Dawn" on 18th August for the first time here at The Farm for the theater lovers in twin cities.

Theatre Wallay performed this play in Ithaca (New York) on 30th and 31st October 2015 and received a huge positive response from the audience.

This play is now being screened at The Farm in Banigala which will be followed by a Q&A session with senior members of Theatre Wallay, who were part of the Voices of Partition project and performed in the plays.

The play is set up among the chaos of Sub-Continent's partition in 1947 when Pakistan was carved out for the Muslim population of India. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims had to migrate to the areas that formed Pakistan, and almost an equal number of non-Muslims (mostly Hindus and Sikhs) had to migrate from newly established Pakistan to India.

This Stained Dawn (Dagh Dagh Ujala) is a play based on true stories of survivors of Partition. It is an attempt to recount the experiences of common men, women, and children who suffered immensely.

The title of the play 'Dagh Dagh Ujala' is taken from a poem by famous urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. The script was written by all the cast members with contributions from the producer and director of the play. Thus 13 people can take credit for the script.

It was directed by David Studwell, who, along with Producer Kathleen Mulligan, arrived from New York to help Theatre Wallay make it happen.

The event will take place on Tuesday (Aug 18) later in the evening and tickets must be purchased online prior to the event. The Farm is a cultural space where Theatre Wallay has been trying to promote the local theater, music and movies for the past 4 years.