Third flight from Saudi Arabia with relief goods lands at Karachi airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The third flight carrying relief goods from Saudi Arabia landed here at Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday.

The relief items included; tents, medicines, food and other items.

According to a Civil Aviation Spokesman, Saudi Embassy's staff, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Army representatives received the consignment which would be delivered to flood affectees.