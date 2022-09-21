Third Flight From Saudi Arabia With Relief Goods Lands At Karachi Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The third flight carrying relief goods from Saudi Arabia landed here at Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday.
The relief items included; tents, medicines, food and other items.
According to a Civil Aviation Spokesman, Saudi Embassy's staff, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Army representatives received the consignment which would be delivered to flood affectees.