Those failing to deliver have no right to stay on their posts: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that no negligence will be tolerated in finding solution to public problems as those failing to deliver have no right to stay on their posts.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said that good performers would be appreciated while strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in the public service. Officers would have to go out in the field to improve service delivery as one was unable to garner facts or understand the public problems while sitting in the offices, he added.

"I have resumed surprise visits to different areas to solve the public problems on-the-spot," the CM said and added he inspected various government departments during a surprise visit to Sambrial and Sialkot on Thursday, he added. Action would be initiated if any laxity was observed and only those officers would stay on the posts who would serve masses, added the CM.