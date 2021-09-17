Three belonging to international target killers gang held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :City district Police on Friday announced arresting of three members of international target killers group.

According to police, the accused were arrested during the operations conducted in different areas of the district along with other law enforcement agencies.

Arrested identified as Muhammad Nawaz alias Afghani, Ameer Nawaz alias Minadar and Muhammad Khan alias Niazi, were professional target killers who received funding and information for target killings from Dubai.

Police also recovered a hand grenade, two 30 bore pistols along with 7 rounds, 2020grams of hashish and data regarding LEA from their possession. Arrested target killers were also involved in drug peddling.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend the facilitators of arrested accused. Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.