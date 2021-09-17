UrduPoint.com

Three Belonging To International Target Killers Gang Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Three belonging to international target killers gang held

City district Police on Friday announced arresting of three members of international target killers group

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :City district Police on Friday announced arresting of three members of international target killers group.

According to police, the accused were arrested during the operations conducted in different areas of the district along with other law enforcement agencies.

Arrested identified as Muhammad Nawaz alias Afghani, Ameer Nawaz alias Minadar and Muhammad Khan alias Niazi, were professional target killers who received funding and information for target killings from Dubai.

Police also recovered a hand grenade, two 30 bore pistols along with 7 rounds, 2020grams of hashish and data regarding LEA from their possession. Arrested target killers were also involved in drug peddling.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend the facilitators of arrested accused. Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Dubai From

Recent Stories

Raducanu relives US Open glory on first night back ..

Raducanu relives US Open glory on first night back home

21 seconds ago
 SCO Leaders Sign Dushanbe Declaration of Organizat ..

SCO Leaders Sign Dushanbe Declaration of Organization's 20th Anniversary

23 seconds ago
 Tajikistan Proposes to Create Security Belt Around ..

Tajikistan Proposes to Create Security Belt Around Afghanistan

28 seconds ago
 Two robbers caught red-handed

Two robbers caught red-handed

6 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 2,796 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 2,796 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, total rises 2,324,475

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.