Three Bike Lifters Arrested; Two Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 07:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles, nine mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net three accused namely Kamran, Saddam and Mohsin who were bike lifters, street criminals and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

A case had been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated the police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters and street criminals.

