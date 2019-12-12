UrduPoint.com
Three Butchers Arrested In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:33 AM

Three butchers arrested in Multan

Metropolitan team arrested three butchers for selling unwholesome meat in qasba Maral area here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) -:Metropolitan team arrested three butchers for selling unwholesome meat in qasba Maral area here on Thursday.

In line with special directions of Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq, a metropolitan team conducted raids at qasba Maral slaughter houses and arrested three butchers,besides huge quantity of unhygienic meat was confiscated from their possession.

The team also sealed their shops and registered cases.

Pakistan

