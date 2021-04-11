UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Children Found Dead In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Three children found dead in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Three children were pronounced dead at a private hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi on Sunday after eating any poisonous thing.

Cause of death was not ascertained as the police have not conducted the post-mortem because the family members refused permission, a private news channel reported.

Meanwhile, the children's father Imran who works in Lahore reached Karachi after getting information and accused his wife named Noreen of killing their children.

He said children were living in Karachi with their mother due to differences between the couple.

Imran has vowed to initiate legal proceedings against his wife.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Dead Police Wife Sunday Family

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

10 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.