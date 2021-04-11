Three children found dead in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Three children were pronounced dead at a private hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi on Sunday after eating any poisonous thing.

Cause of death was not ascertained as the police have not conducted the post-mortem because the family members refused permission, a private news channel reported.

Meanwhile, the children's father Imran who works in Lahore reached Karachi after getting information and accused his wife named Noreen of killing their children.

He said children were living in Karachi with their mother due to differences between the couple.

Imran has vowed to initiate legal proceedings against his wife.