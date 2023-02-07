UrduPoint.com

Three-day Kailash Snow Festival Concludes With Colourful Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Three-day Kailash snow festival concludes with colourful ceremony

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The three-day Kailash Snow Festival, sponsored by the district administration, Lower Chitral and Hindu Kush Snow Sports Club, concluded here on Tuesday with a colourful ceremony, attended by foreign and local tourists.

On the occasion, traditional dance and musical performances, and a culture show were presented which enthralled the participants while different stalls were set up for entertainment and attraction of the people.

At the end of the event, prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners of different sports and events.

Assistant Commissioner Lower Chitral, Wing Commander Chitral Scout 146-Wing, Additional Assistant Commissioner, District Sports Officer and heads of different departments were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Snow Sports Chitral Event

