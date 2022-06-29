Three day Mango Festival to commence on July 3

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The three-day "Mango Festival" also known a festival of taste, unique culture and recreation, will commence on July 3 and it will not only attract thousands of citizens but also help promote mangoes of the region across the globe.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali, while talking to media persons, here on Wednesday.

"About 200 varieties of mangoes will be put on display in the festival to be held at DHA Multan. Dr Asif stated that mango festival was being marked regularly since 2016 with an aim to promote the fruit across the globe by ensuring access to different international markets. Different events including Cholistani Cultural Show, kids Dance, Talent Competition, Puppet Show, Magic for Kids, Mango Cutting and Easting Competition, Mango Dish Making, and some other recreational programmes would surely amuse of the visitors.

" "Beside this, academic discussion, seminar on climate change and mango production challenges will also be discussed in detail. Different farmers would exchange their experiences related to mango orchards."Responding to a question, he stated that online trade of mangoes was getting popular across the country. The citizens have easy access of mangoes to their doorstep by dint of online trade.

To another question, he stated that the University experts were also assisting in promotion of dense mango plantation. To dealt with the issue of climate change, the work is on progress on developing traits of early fruiting on trees. The university researchers were also creating awareness among growers about benefits of automation. Dr Asif remarked that the such sort of festival were also being organized in Islamabad, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan with an aim to promote export of tasty fruit.