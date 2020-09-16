UrduPoint.com
Three Gamblers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:41 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested three gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 4,800 from their possession, informed police spokesman here.

Rata Amral police during course of action has arrested three gamblers identified as Javed Khan, Muhammad Nazakat and Usman.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

SP potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of Rata Amral Police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.

