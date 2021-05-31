Three held with liquor

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 )

Krana area police conducted raids at various places in its jurisdiction and arrested Suleman, Abid and NavidAkhtar and recovered 130 litre liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.