UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held With Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:29 PM

Three held with liquor

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

Krana area police conducted raids at various places in its jurisdiction and arrested Suleman, Abid and NavidAkhtar and recovered 130 litre liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh honours female student winners of v ..

19 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to transport ..

34 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai is UAE&#039;s message of peace to ..

49 minutes ago

New Russian National Security Strategy Points to N ..

33 minutes ago

Past govts inked expensive power project agreement ..

33 minutes ago

Plan devised to beautify underpasses, flyovers, pe ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.