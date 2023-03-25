Three injured during robberies in Faisalabad

Three people were injured during separate robbery incidents on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Three people were injured during separate robbery incidents on Saturday.

A police spokesman said three robbers intercepted a family travelling by a car near Chak No 37-GB Stop and opened firing when the driver accelerated the vehicle.

As a result, 24-year-old girl Aqsa Nawaz received bullet injuries who was shifted to a local hospital.

In another incident, two robbers injured Sajid Hussain of Bilal Nagar when he resisted during robbery of Rs 250,000 on Millat Road.

Separately, police constables Umar Daraz and Asif Shehzad were signaled to stop byrobbers near Chak No 457-GB but they did not stop due to which the outlawsopened firing at them, injuring Asif.