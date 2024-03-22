Three Killed, Five Injured In Sihala Firing Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Three people were killed and five others were badly injured in a firing incident took place near Sihala, in the jurisdiction of Islamabad, private tv channel and police reported on Friday.
According to the police spokesperson, the firing incident occurred due to old enmity between the two parties.
The bodies and the injured persons were shifted to nearby hospital for necessary treatment.
Police registered an FIR and started further investigation.
