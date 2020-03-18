UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

Three killed in Rajanpur traffic accident in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Katran More on Indus Highway, Rajanpur district, tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a rashly driven Oil tanker hit the two wheeler on Indus Highway which resulted in killing of three brothers riding on the bike.

The Police rushed to the site of incident and shifted the dead to district headquarter hospital.

The Police managed to apprehend the driver of the Oil Tanker and registered the report for proper investigation.

