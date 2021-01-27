UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, One Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Ditch In Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:19 PM

At least three persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a car fell into a ditch after hitting a passenger coach at Indus Highway in Jamshoro District on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a car fell into a ditch after hitting a passenger coach at Indus Highway in Jamshoro District on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when a passenger coach hit a car due to over-speeding and car plunged into a ditch, resulting death of three people and injuring another, private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and started the rescue operation.

The family in the car was traveling to Larkana from Karachi, said the rescuers.

