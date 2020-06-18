Three men sentenced to life-imprisonment in Imran Farooq murder case

(@fidahassanain)

The court ruling held that Imran Farooq was killed just to silence criticism against MQM Founder.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment to three men after they were found guilty of killing Imran Farooq here on Thursday.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict reserved earlier on May 21 through online proceedings.

“The prosecution has succeeded in proving the case against all three of you,” the judge observed during the proceedings.

The convicts included Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed and Moazzam Ali who had already been in Adiala jail ever since they were arrested. Under the ruling, their sentences would run concurrently and their time already spent in jail would count towards their sentence.

The court also ordered the individuals to pay Rs1 million each to the heirs of the murdered MQM leader. It also issued perpetual arrest warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Kashif Khan Kamran.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the slain MQM leader’s wife, Shumaila Farooq said that she won't even wish for her enemies to go through such tough times as she had.

She said that "strength" and "patience" are two important virtues to live by and she accepts the court's decision.

In its details order, the court held that it had been proved that the MQM founder gave the order to murder Farooq. Moazzam Ali, it held, selected the killers to carry out the murder from the then MQM headquarter, Nine-Zero. The ruling said that Kashif khan Kamran and Mohsin Ali were selected for killing Imran Farooq, pointing out that both were taken to London and were provided support to carry out the crime.

Imran Farooq was killed for the reason that nobody could raise voice against MQM founder.

MQM leader Dr. Imran Farooq was killed nine years ago in London.