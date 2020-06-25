UrduPoint.com
Three Of Family Killed In Road Accident In Hafizabad

Thu 25th June 2020

Three members of a family were killed while three others suffered critical injuries in a road accident near Atta Marwan village on motorway near here on Wednesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Three members of a family were killed while three others suffered critical injuries in a road accident near Atta Marwan village on motorway near here on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Ashraf of Islamabad along with his family was travelling in a car (AH-237) when another rashly driven car coming behind collided with their vehicle near Atta Marwan village.

As a result, Muhammad Ashraf and his sons- Hamza and Muhammad Irfan died on the spot while another car riders Aatif, Sanaullah and Muhammad Aman sustained critically injuries.

In another incident, a tractor driver Ali Hamza of Amrao Kalan village sustained critical injuries when Sir Syed Express bound for Rawalpindi hit his tractor trolley near Gajar Gola Railway Station while crossing the railway track.

The tractor and trolley were badly smashed.

In another road mishap, 10 persons including Muhammad Azam, Ijaz, Ghulam Abbas, Khalid and six others were seriously injured when a recklessly driven van hit the rickshaw and a donkey cart.

Two persons were injured near Bahu Maan when their car turned turtle on Pindi Bhattian road. All the injured were shifted to Trauma Centre.

