Three Outlaws Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Three outlaws arrested

Dera police during an operation against criminal elements arrested three accused in the limits of Paharpur police station here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Dera police during an operation against criminal elements arrested three accused in the limits of Paharpur police station here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Faheem Abbas Khan traced the case of theft and arrested the accused Alamgir son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Rangpur and recovered theft money of 50 thousand rupees from his possession.

Similarly, drug peddler Zafar Salim, son of Fazal Karim, was arrested and 350 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Ismatullah son of Rehmatullah resident of Rangpur was arrested and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 03 cartridges from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.

