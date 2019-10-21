Three Policemen Injured In Quetta Blast
Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:30 PM
At least three police personnel were injured in a blast at Spiny Road near Pak-Turk School area of the provincial capital on Monday
According to police sources, an explosive device attached with a motorbike parked near the Pak-Turk School went off when patrolling vehicle of the Kharotabad Police Station was passing by.
The injured identified as Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmed, his driver Khan Muhammad and gunman Arsalan, were rushed to the Civil Hospital. They were stated to be in stable condition.