Three policemen injured in Quetta blast

At least three police personnel were injured in a blast at Spiny Road near Pak-Turk School area of the provincial capital on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :At least three police personnel were injured in a blast at Spiny Road near Pak-Turk school area of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to police sources, an explosive device attached with a motorbike parked near the Pak-Turk School went off when patrolling vehicle of the Kharotabad Police Station was passing by.

The injured identified as Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmed, his driver Khan Muhammad and gunman Arsalan, were rushed to the Civil Hospital. They were stated to be in stable condition.