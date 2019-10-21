UrduPoint.com
Three Policemen Injured In Quetta Blast

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Three policemen injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :At least three police personnel were injured in a blast at Spiny Road near Pak-Turk school area of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to police sources, an explosive device attached with a motorbike parked near the Pak-Turk School went off when patrolling vehicle of the Kharotabad Police Station was passing by.

The injured identified as Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmed, his driver Khan Muhammad and gunman Arsalan, were rushed to the Civil Hospital. They were stated to be in stable condition.

