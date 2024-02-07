Open Menu

Three Profiteers Held

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Three profiteers held

The district administration arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The district administration arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various areas, including Sillanwali Road, Iqbal colony and Chungi No 09, and found that shopkeepers - Nawaz,Farooq and Dilshad - were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases against them and also imposed fines on them.

