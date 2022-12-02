UrduPoint.com

Three Suspects Reportedly Involved In Stealing Mobile Phones Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Three suspects reportedly involved in stealing mobile phones arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Three suspects reportedly involved in stealing mobile phones in different areas of Clifton were arrested.

The accused used to steal mobile phones by scaring passers-by and were wanted by police, said police sources on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Hamza, Hammad and Shaaron.

Three stolen mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

Cases have been registered against the accused, further investigation and previous criminal record checking is in progress.

