Three warehouses sealed, 3000 litres counterfeit Mobil oil confiscated

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The district administration on Friday sealed three warehouses and arrested six people for packing counterfeit Mobil oil in the packaging of a well-known brand in Haji Camp area here.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim conducted raids in the area and found the packaging of recycled mobile oil in gallons of international brands.

The team confiscated 3000 litres of fake Mobil Oil and packaging material, stickers, empty gallons and packing machines

Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir directed the administrative officers to take action against the fake Mobil Oil mafia in their areas.

