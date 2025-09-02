Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo on Tuesday said that climate change has emerged as a global challenge, with Pakistan ranked among the most affected countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo on Tuesday said that climate change has emerged as a global challenge, with Pakistan ranked among the most affected countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that protecting lives and livelihoods from climate-induced disasters is a top priority for the government.

The minister added that evacuation and relief operations are being directly overseen at the highest level to ensure a swift and coordinated response.

The minister added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired multiple meetings in a single day to ensure timely evacuation and relief for affected populations.

The minister underlined that flood management decisions are being coordinated through the Federal Flood Commission to ensure an effective and unified response.

He clarified that decisions regarding the breaching of embankments are taken by the Federal Flood Commission along with the related departments and provincial governments.

He noted that timely alerts and preparedness remain central to the efforts for protecting vulnerable communities.