Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, enhance relief measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed district administrations to conduct detailed surveys to assess the scale of damages caused by the recent floods across Punjab.

Addressing Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners via video link, here on Tuesday, the CM instructed Deputy Commissioners to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, carry out fumigation, and conduct germicidal sprays in flood relief camps and tent cities.

The CM assigned the Additional Chief Secretary South to make the best possible arrangements for flood-affected people in South Punjab and submit a comprehensive report on ongoing rescue and relief operations. She stressed the immediate provision of shoes, clothes, and other essential supplies for displaced families, particularly women and children. “We cannot leave the people alone in this emergency. Once the water recedes, the risk of disease outbreaks will increase, and we must take preemptive measures,” the CM stated.

Maryam Nawaz directed the launch of mobile health services, including Clinics-on-Wheels and field hospitals, in remote flood-affected regions. She ordered the deployment of specialized medical teams comprising gynecologists, gastroenterologists, and dermatologists, while also announcing special allowances for doctors, paramedics, and other staff serving in the affected areas.

She further instructed that tents and living spaces be allocated according to the needs and convenience of flood victims. To support farmers, the CM directed the recruitment of agriculture interns and emphasized providing adequate fodder and vaccinations for livestock. She added that livestock interns would be responsible for animal care and preventive measures against diseases.

The CM directed Deputy Commissioners to work closely with relevant departments to ensure swift restoration of electricity, gas, and other utilities once floodwaters recede. She stressed improvements in flood relief camps, particularly in sanitation and cleanliness arrangements.

Maryam Nawaz also ordered the deployment of Suthra Punjab teams in relief camps, along with the installation of dustbins and covered waste containers. She underscored that strict precautions must be taken to prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases, reiterating the need for fumigation and mosquito sprays to combat malaria and other illnesses.

“Health is our top priority. Every possible facility must be provided in relief camps, and sanitation issues must be resolved on an urgent basis” she instructed.