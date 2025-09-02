Muqam Chairs High Level Meeting
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Tuesday emphasized the need to further strengthen the Terms of Reference (ToR) put forward by the reform committee aimed at achieving sustainable peace in the newly merged districts of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Chairing the reform committee’s meeting, Muqam was joined by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and other senior officials.
The meeting focused on devising a framework to reinstate the Jirga system and enhance civil administration to ensure peace and development in the region.
Muqam reiterated his commitment to working collaboratively with the provincial government.
He stressed that bringing peace, health and education facilities, and undertaking development projects remained core to the stakeholders’ agenda.
