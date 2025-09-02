Open Menu

5 Khawarij Killed, Six Security Personnel Martyred In Bannu Terrorist Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

5 Khawarij killed, six security personnel martyred in Bannu terrorist attack

As many as five terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij were eliminated, while six personnel of the Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in the early hours of Tuesday when terrorists attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) As many as five terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij were eliminated, while six personnel of the Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in the early hours of Tuesday when terrorists attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu district.

“The Indian sponsored Kharjis attempted to breach the perimeter security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of their own troops.

In their desperation, the Kharjis rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. The suicide blast resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall and damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure, inflicting injuries to three innocent civilians,” said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, own troops engaged the Kharjis with precision and eliminated all five Khawarij belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. However, in this intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers belonging to the Federal Constabulary and the Pakistan Army, after putting up a heroic fight, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, it further said.

The clearance operation in the area would continue, and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice. The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs.

Recent Stories

Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

17 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

3 minutes ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt focuses on agri, industrial, mining sector: F ..

Govt focuses on agri, industrial, mining sector: Federal Minister for Planning a ..

3 minutes ago
 5 Khawarij killed, six security personnel martyred ..

5 Khawarij killed, six security personnel martyred in Bannu terrorist attack

3 minutes ago
PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists ..

PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists in Bannu

4 minutes ago
 Sindh information department’s focal person visi ..

Sindh information department’s focal person visits Kotri barrage

4 minutes ago
 NLPD hosts book launch ceremony of Dr. Asma Ajmal� ..

NLPD hosts book launch ceremony of Dr. Asma Ajmal’s Novel "Hashim Aur Hajra"

4 minutes ago
 Several injured in Quetta blast

Several injured in Quetta blast

4 minutes ago
 Widespread rains forecast for Wednesday; Flood, la ..

Widespread rains forecast for Wednesday; Flood, landslide alerts issued

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma ..

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister G ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan