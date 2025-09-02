5 Khawarij Killed, Six Security Personnel Martyred In Bannu Terrorist Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM
As many as five terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij were eliminated, while six personnel of the Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in the early hours of Tuesday when terrorists attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu district
“The Indian sponsored Kharjis attempted to breach the perimeter security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of their own troops.
In their desperation, the Kharjis rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. The suicide blast resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall and damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure, inflicting injuries to three innocent civilians,” said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, own troops engaged the Kharjis with precision and eliminated all five Khawarij belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. However, in this intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers belonging to the Federal Constabulary and the Pakistan Army, after putting up a heroic fight, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, it further said.
The clearance operation in the area would continue, and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice. The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs.
