UrduPoint.com

Top Court Issues Detailed Verdict In Justice Isa Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

Justice Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court has written an additional note that is making rounds on the social media.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2022) The Supreme Court on Saturday issued a detailed judgment in a case regarding review petitions moved by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the top court challenging the verdict on presidential reference against him.

A five-member bench of the top court comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mazhar Alam, Justice Aminuddin, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah announced the verdict. Justice Yahya Afridi wrote an additional note in the case.

The judges remarked, “This decision must announce loud and clear that no one, including a Judge of the highest court in the land, is above the law. At the same time, no one, including a Judge of the highest court in the land, can be denied his right to be dealt with in accordance with law,”.

The ruling held that the impugned directions “are found to have been made by this Court without adhering to the principle of natural justice, fair trial and due process.

..”.

A local private tv reported the judgment, “Though the directives made by the Supreme Court were in good faith, the court on its own, without putting to the parties on notice, without informing them what the Court was contemplating to do and without inviting and hearing their arguments on the matters dealt with therein, the above-noted legal and constitutional aspects of the impugned directions with their ramifications were not present in the mind of the Court while making the impugned directions,”.

The journalists on the social media are sharing the additional note written by Justice Yahya Afridi.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Social Media Same Sajjad Ali Afridi TV Top Court

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mo ..

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

24 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bil ..

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bill Clarifying Concept of Tortur ..

24 minutes ago
 Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

24 minutes ago
 China to raise retail fuel prices

China to raise retail fuel prices

24 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

41 minutes ago
 Registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme begi ..

Registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme begins in kasur

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>