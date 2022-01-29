Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court has written an additional note that is making rounds on the social media.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2022) The Supreme Court on Saturday issued a detailed judgment in a case regarding review petitions moved by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the top court challenging the verdict on presidential reference against him.

A five-member bench of the top court comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mazhar Alam, Justice Aminuddin, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah announced the verdict. Justice Yahya Afridi wrote an additional note in the case.

The judges remarked, “This decision must announce loud and clear that no one, including a Judge of the highest court in the land, is above the law. At the same time, no one, including a Judge of the highest court in the land, can be denied his right to be dealt with in accordance with law,”.

The ruling held that the impugned directions “are found to have been made by this Court without adhering to the principle of natural justice, fair trial and due process.

A local private tv reported the judgment, “Though the directives made by the Supreme Court were in good faith, the court on its own, without putting to the parties on notice, without informing them what the Court was contemplating to do and without inviting and hearing their arguments on the matters dealt with therein, the above-noted legal and constitutional aspects of the impugned directions with their ramifications were not present in the mind of the Court while making the impugned directions,”.

The journalists on the social media are sharing the additional note written by Justice Yahya Afridi.