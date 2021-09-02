UrduPoint.com

Torkham Border Fully Operational Round The Clock: Commandant Khyber Rifle

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:07 PM

Torkham border fully operational round the clock: Commandant Khyber Rifle

Khyber Rifles Commandant, Col Rizwan on Thursday said Torkham border was fully operational round the clock as NADRA, security forces and civil administration were working round the clock

TORKHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Rifles Commandant, Col Rizwan on Thursday said Torkham border was fully operational round the clock as NADRA, security forces and civil administration were working round the clock.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency, civil administration, police and Anti-narcotics force were providing services at the border, he said while briefing media persons Torkham was historic gateway from where great kings and warriors have passed from Central Asia and Afghanistan to Sub-continent.

The commandant said that an integrated transit trade system was being established on 726 kanals which would be completed by 2023.

After its completion, he said, 10,000 cargo trucks and 25000 people would cross the area per day against 16000 people and 9000 trucks previously.

He said over three million refugees were living in Pakistan from last four decades, adding, facilities of screening people for Covid 19 and other health problems were also available at the Torkham border.

