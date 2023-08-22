Total 5 students rescued as 3 more evacuated from stranded cable car in Battagram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army personnel has so far rescued some five children out of the total eight individuals who had stranded in a hanging cable car in Battagram hilly area around 7 am. Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) latest news update, three more children were evacuated from the trapped chairlift while two other were rescued earlier in the day as the Pakistan Army Jawan continued the operation for the evacuation of the remaining three individuals.

The General Officer Commanding, Special Services Group (GOC, SSG) himself was leading the rescue operation, the ISPR added.