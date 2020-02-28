Traders call for signing FTA with Afghanistan

Trading community has called for signing of free trade agreement (FTA) with Afghanistan and facilities for access to Central Asian market. They have also called for the simplification of the process for obtaining Afghan visa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Trading community has called for signing of free trade agreement (FTA) with Afghanistan and facilities for access to Central Asian market. They have also called for the simplification of the process for obtaining Afghan visa.

The call was made during a meeting of the former president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Haji Ghulam Ali with the Peshawar-based Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Najibullah Ahmadi and Afghan Commercial Attach, Mohammad Fawad Arash.

Those present on the occasion included former president FPCCI, Haji Fazal Elahi, president, Khyber Chamber, Shahid Shinwari, president, Peshawar Chamber, Atif Haleem and executive members of the federation.

During the meeting, both parties agreed on the removal of the difficulties of business community for increase in the volume of Pak-Afghan trade.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General of Afghanistan expressed good wishes for the delegation and assured the resolution of the hardships faced by the Pakistani business community and said that the meeting would prove a milestone in the promotion of bilateral trade between both the countries.