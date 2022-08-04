Traffic plan issued for 6th Muharram processions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a diversion plan for three large processions on 6th Muharram-ul-Haram during which major thoroughfares of the city will be inaccessible, including portion of the Islamabad Highway.

The first procession will commence from the residence of Raja Basheer in Sector I-9/1 at 9pm. It will culminate at the Imambargah Jafferia in Sector I-9 after passing through streets 22, 24, and 27 before making a U-turn on the service road.

During the procession, a diversion will be erected at the U-turn on the service road and street 18 Service Road.

As an alternate, the residents of Sector I-9/1 can use the Rawalpindi-Faizabad and Pirwadhai-Katarian Road and then IJP road to get to their destination.

Similarly, the residents of sector I-9/2 can use the service road of the Tuesday Bazaar, Sector I-9 Service Road, IJP and Pirwadhai-Faizabad road.

The second procession will emerge from the residence of Zulfiqar Shah at 9pm and will culminate at the Imambargah Qasar-e-Sakina on the Shakrial Highway. For this procession, the Islamabad Highway at Shakrial will remain closed from 10:30 pm to 12 pm.

Heavy traffic vehicles coming from Lahore and southern areas of Punjab will be diverted towards Rawalpindi from T-Cross, while light traffic vehicles will be diverted from Koral Chowk towards the old airport or the Rawal and Murree Roads.

The traffic coming from KRL Chowk will be diverted towards Capitan Tufail Naeem Shaheed Chowk (Taramri Chowk), Park Road and the Rawal Dam.

The third procession will commence from Sector F-11/3 at 8pm and will culminate at the Imambargah Bheka Syedan in Sector F-11/4. During the procession, the Colonel Sher Khan Road, Exchange Chowk and street 37 in Sector F-11/3 to Exchange Chowk on Sher Khan Road will remain closed to both, up and down traffic.

The residents of sector F-11/1 can use Karam Road and Hilal Road as alternate routes to get to their destinations.

ITP said that people could contact its helpline (1915) for traffic updates, while its FM Radio 92.4 channel would keep updating commuters about the latest situation on closed roads and alternate routes.

SSP Traffic Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has urged the citizens to cooperate with the police and avoid unnecessary travel during these timings.