Training held on Balochistan of Capacity Responsive Gender Strengthening in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :One-day training was organized under the title of "Balochistan of Capacity Responsive Gender Strengthening" by the United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan for the men and women constables of the Levies Force at Levies Training Center Khuzdar on Thursday.

Commandant Colonel (Retd) Muhammad Anwar Baloch and Deputy Commandant Iftikhar Ahmed participated in the training.

Addressing the participants of the training and the speakers said that in a developed society, men and women were seen equally and women were no less in every field of achievement and dedication.

Women can also play their role in promoting the name of the force. The difference between men and women is not cleaning the house and earning outside because women also earn halal sustenance by working in different positions, they maintained.

The speakers said that we have to erase this difference and see men and women on the basis of equality saying that during raids, women constables always enter houses to maintain the dignity of the house.

The trainers of the organized training further said that Levies was the emerging force of Balochistan and about 81 percent of the areas of Balochistan were under the control of Levies, which was a guarantee of public trust.

During the one-day training, a question and answer session was also held along with providing training to Levies men and women.

Finally, the trainers also distributed certificates to the participants.