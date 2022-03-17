UrduPoint.com

Trains To Stop At Chura Sharif For 4 Days

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Trains to stop at Chura Sharif for 4 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 127-Up/128-Down Mehar Express train and 133-Up/134-Down Kohat Express to stop at Chura Sharif Railway Station for 1 minute.

According to a letter issued here on Thursday, both the trains have been given this permission from March 25 to 28 to facilitate the participants of annual Urs Astana Alia Nooria.

Moreover, 7-Up/8-Down Tezgam Express train has been given permission temporarily to stop at Lodhran railway station for 2 minutes to facilitate the citizens of the area.

