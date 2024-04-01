Tree plantation drive inaugurated at UE

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A tree plantation campaign for spring was inaugurated on the main Township campus of University of education, Lahore, in collaboration with Al Khidmat Foundation here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings along with the guests. On the occasion, Director Division of Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Rana Abrar Hussain, guests from Al Khidmat Foundation, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Faheem Khurshid Butt, Chief Librarian Dr. Muzamil Tahira, Prof. Dr. Umar Saleem and Director IT Suhail Ashfaq Butt among others planted saplings. Prayers were also offered for a green and prosperous Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed said that today all international reports say that Pakistan is facing severe losses due to climate change, for which measures are being taken. "Plantation is of key importance among the major initiatives. Problems like air pollution and rising temperatures are intensifying due to lack of trees, so it is our responsibility as a nation to plant trees and ensure their protection," he added. The Vice-Chancellor said that the University of Education, Lahore, maintaining the continuity of its environment-friendly initiatives, had once again started the plantation drive which would have far-reaching effects.

Apart from teachers, a large number of students were also present.