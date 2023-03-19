Tree plantation drive launched in Shaheed Benazirabad district

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Forest Department Shaheed Benazirabad on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon has launched a tree plantation campaign in order to make the atmosphere green and environment-friendly.

The forest department would plant trees from Bilawal Chowk to Qalandari Morre, Zardari House Road, from Bushehri Road to NS Filling Station, SSP Chowk and other locations of Nawabshah city. In this regard DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that the tree plantation campaign would bring beauty to the city while the environment would also improve.

He said that directives are issued to officials of the Forest Department for planting more and more trees and their after care.