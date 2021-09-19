UrduPoint.com

Turkey's First Lady To Roll Out New Book On Visits To Africa

ANKARA . 19 Sept(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) –:Turkey's first lady this Monday will introduce her book on her travels in Africa for the first time at the Turkish House in New York.

Emine Erdogan, who wrote about her impressions and memories of her travels to Africa, is flying with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to New York on Sunday to attend the UN General Assembly.

She will introduce her 'My Africa Travels' book for the first time to spouses of country leaders, the UN and other international representatives, as well as representatives of NGOs and foreign mission chiefs.

The book, which is dedicated to Emine Erdogan's mother, covers the first lady's visits from 2014 to 2020 to 23 countries, including Algeria, Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Senegal.

The book will go on sale in Turkey at the beginning of October, and will also be published in English, French, Arabic and Swahili ??by international publishers.

