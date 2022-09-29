Turkiye's leading Albayrak Group, in coordination with Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), dispatched 4,000 tents for flood-hit people of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Turkiye's leading Albayrak Group, in coordination with Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), dispatched 4,000 tents for flood-hit people of Pakistan.

According to Director Albayrak Group Cemil Senocak, the Albayrak Group closely monitored the unfolding flooding disaster in Pakistan from very beginning and took action in coordination with the AFAD and the NDMA.

He said, "We have paid particular attention to the fact that the dispatched 16m2 by 12m2 tents are durable for the winter season.

The first batch of the tents was dispatched to the Dadu where the flooding was particularly severe. We are cooperating with the NDMA, and we are trying to reach out those with the guidance of these departments. They will ensure that the remaining tents are set up in the most suitable places as soon as possible".

He added that, "As Albayrak Group, we will always continue to stand by the people of Pakistan.

We will continue to provide the necessary support as needed".

Albayrak employees hopes that the people of Pakistan especially in Sindh and Balochistan recovers from this loss soon, he said.