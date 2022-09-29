UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's Albayrak Group Sends 4,000 Tents For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Turkiye's Albayrak Group sends 4,000 tents for flood victims

Turkiye's leading Albayrak Group, in coordination with Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), dispatched 4,000 tents for flood-hit people of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Turkiye's leading Albayrak Group, in coordination with Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), dispatched 4,000 tents for flood-hit people of Pakistan.

According to Director Albayrak Group Cemil Senocak, the Albayrak Group closely monitored the unfolding flooding disaster in Pakistan from very beginning and took action in coordination with the AFAD and the NDMA.

He said, "We have paid particular attention to the fact that the dispatched 16m2 by 12m2 tents are durable for the winter season.

The first batch of the tents was dispatched to the Dadu where the flooding was particularly severe. We are cooperating with the NDMA, and we are trying to reach out those with the guidance of these departments. They will ensure that the remaining tents are set up in the most suitable places as soon as possible".

He added that, "As Albayrak Group, we will always continue to stand by the people of Pakistan.

We will continue to provide the necessary support as needed".

Albayrak employees hopes that the people of Pakistan especially in Sindh and Balochistan recovers from this loss soon, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Dadu From

Recent Stories

IGP asks citizens to join hands with police in fig ..

IGP asks citizens to join hands with police in fight against crimes

19 minutes ago
 91 more dengue cases reported in Islamabad during ..

91 more dengue cases reported in Islamabad during 24 hours

19 minutes ago
 FBR informs minister about achieving monthly tax t ..

FBR informs minister about achieving monthly tax targets for months of July-Augu ..

19 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expresses Concerns to Russian Envoy Regar ..

UN Chief Expresses Concerns to Russian Envoy Regarding Referenda in Ukraine

20 minutes ago
 Dengue cases: Punjab govt to ban half sleeve shirt ..

Dengue cases: Punjab govt to ban half sleeve shirts in parks, public places

20 minutes ago
 Ex-Contender for French Presidency Calls Biden to ..

Ex-Contender for French Presidency Calls Biden to Account After Nord Stream Inci ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.