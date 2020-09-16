Two bike lifters arrested: seven motorcycles recovered

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Ratta Amral police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two bike lifters and managed to recover seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net two bike lifters namely Fayyaz alias Fazi and Haider Ali and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 71,000 from their possession.

He said, Police also recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that a Police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO City on the directives of SP Rawal conducted raids and nabbed the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be sent behind the bars following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division lauded endeavour of Ratta Amral police for netting the bike lifters.

