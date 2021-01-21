Two butchers arrested;110-kg substandard meat seized in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration,in a crackdown against profiteers and butchers, confiscated 110 kg sub-standard meat,arrested two butchers and imposed fine amounting to Rs.14,000 on profiteers.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali, the team led by Assistant commissioner visited various areas of the city and checked the prices of consumable items,weight of 'chappati' and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

14,000.

The team along with the assistant director livestock checked the meat shops at Adda plot and arrested two butchers for selling unhygienic meat,besides confiscated 110-kg substandard meat.

The butchers were sent behind the bars and cases were registered against them.